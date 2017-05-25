For the first time, Pakistan's economy ascends to achieve US $300 billion mark

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on May 25 announced that Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product had grown 5.28% in fiscal year 2016-17, against the target of 5.7%. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on May 25 announced that Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product had grown 5.28% in fiscal year 2016-17, against the target of 5.7%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.