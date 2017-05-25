For the first time, Pakistan's econom...

For the first time, Pakistan's economy ascends to achieve US $300 billion mark

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: DNA India

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on May 25 announced that Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product had grown 5.28% in fiscal year 2016-17, against the target of 5.7%. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on May 25 announced that Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product had grown 5.28% in fiscal year 2016-17, against the target of 5.7%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC