Father of Student Killed in Pakistan Blasphemy Case Says Daughters Get Death Threats
The father of a university student who was killed by a mob over blasphemy accusations told Pakistan's top court Wednesday that his two daughters have received death threats and should be transferred from schools in their hometown. Mobile phone video of Mashal Khan's brutal slaying April 13 at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan went viral, shocking the public and sparking condemnation, including from prominent clerics.
