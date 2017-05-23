'Enemy' Will Remember Pakistan's Resp...

'Enemy' Will Remember Pakistan's Response

14 hrs ago Read more: Outlook

Amid heightened tension with India, Pakistan's Air Force chief today warned that his forces will respond to any aggression by the "enemy" in a manner that their future generations will also remember it. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman emphatically said that Pakistan will give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy, Radio Pakistan reported.

