Dog sentenced to death in Pakistan's Punjab

15 hrs ago

The dog was sentenced to death by Assistant Commissioner Raja Saleem in Bhakkar's Klor vicinity in Punjab province, Geo TV reported. LAHORE: In a bizarre case, a dog has been sentenced to death in Pakistan's Punjab province for biting a child.

Chicago, IL

