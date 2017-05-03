Deadly Militant Attack Strains Fragil...

Deadly Militant Attack Strains Fragile Pakistan-Iran Ties

Iran is pressing Pakistan to capture and punish Sunni militants who staged last week's deadly terrorist attack on Iranian border guards before allegedly fleeing to the neighboring country. A high-powered 12-member Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, visited Islamabad Wednesday and raised the issue with Pakistani leaders.

