Days before Kulbhushan Jadhav death s...

Days before Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence, Pakistan laid ground at ICJ

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

TWELVE DAYS before Pakistan's military court sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for "espionage and subversive activities", Islamabad quietly gave a declaration to the International Court of Justice at The Hague stating that matters related to Pakistan's "national security" would not be part of the ICJ's jurisdiction. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Maleeha Lodhi, submitted the declaration to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on March 29, which superseded Pakistan's earlier declaration to the ICJ on September 12, 1960.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,308 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC