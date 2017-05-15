Days before Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence, Pakistan laid ground at ICJ
TWELVE DAYS before Pakistan's military court sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for "espionage and subversive activities", Islamabad quietly gave a declaration to the International Court of Justice at The Hague stating that matters related to Pakistan's "national security" would not be part of the ICJ's jurisdiction. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Maleeha Lodhi, submitted the declaration to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on March 29, which superseded Pakistan's earlier declaration to the ICJ on September 12, 1960.
