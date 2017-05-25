CPEC: Here is what China is planning ...

CPEC: Here is what China is planning for Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China. With the first One Road, One Belt forum coming to a close, the long term plan for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been released in the public domain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May 2 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC