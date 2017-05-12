Councillor works to improve links with Pakistan
Cllr Noordad Aziz, who represents the Netherton ward on Hyndburn Council, met with managers from the Overseas Pakistan Foundation in Islamabad. The group aims is to look out for the economic and social welfare of people from the country living abroad.
