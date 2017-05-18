.com | UN court orders Pakistan to stay execution of Indian 'spy'
The UN's top court on Thursday ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of an Indian national convicted of spying, in a decision hailed by New Delhi. Judges at the International Court of Justice ruled in a unanimous and binding decision that Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav must not be executed by Islamabad until they have had time to pass final judgement in the case.
