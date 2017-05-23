Chinese Couple Abducted In Southwestern Pakistan

Pakistani security officials inspect the area from where two Chinese nationals were abducted by unknown armed men in Quetta on May 24. Police said the incident took place on May 24 when assailants ambushed the Chinese couple's car in the provincial capital, Quetta. Balochistan government spokesman Anwar ul-Haq Kakar said men pretending to be police officers kidnapped the Chinese citizens and wounded a passerby who tried to stop them.

