China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - a corridor of success or uncertainty
China is investing over 47 billion dollars on the 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ' which will link China's Xinxiang province with the Gwadar Port in Balochistan province of Pakistan - an almost 3000 km of distance traversing through Pakistan Occupied Kashmir , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces - an entire route impaired with local conflicts and terror with strong voices emanating demanding autonomy. PoK rightfully belongs to India and hence, India has raised objections against the CEPC atvariousinternational forums.
