China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - a corridor of success or uncertainty

China is investing over 47 billion dollars on the 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ' which will link China's Xinxiang province with the Gwadar Port in Balochistan province of Pakistan - an almost 3000 km of distance traversing through Pakistan Occupied Kashmir , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces - an entire route impaired with local conflicts and terror with strong voices emanating demanding autonomy. PoK rightfully belongs to India and hence, India has raised objections against the CEPC atvariousinternational forums.

Chicago, IL

