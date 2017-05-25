China and Pakistan working to free ab...

China and Pakistan working to free abducted Chinese

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Authorities from China and Pakistan are working together to rescue a Chinese couple abducted in southwest Pakistan, a Chinese government spokesman said Thursday. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China had asked Pakistani authorities to "take all necessary measures and do their best to rescue the kidnapped Chinese."

Chicago, IL

