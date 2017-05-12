Blast hits convoy of Pakistan Senate deputy, 10 dead - police
A bomb exploded by a convoy of the deputy chairman of Pakistan's Senate on Friday, in the violence-plagued province of Baluchistan, killing at least 10 people, police said. The blast occurred the town of Mastung, 50 km from the provincial capital of Quetta.
