Beijing raps Pakistan on safety of its citizens after two Chinese...
Last year, a militant group said that it was targeting CPEC in a bomb attack it carried out in southern Pakistan Pakistan has raised a 15,000-strong armed force specifically to safeguard Chinese nationals working in the country for the $50 billion-odd CPEC project Beijing's discomfort continues to rise over the security of its citizens working on CPEC in Pakistan. Beijing expressed this to Islamabad, after the recent abduction of two Chinese teachers in Balochistan.
