Arun Jaitley, Pakistan's finance minister share cold vibes at global meet

YOKOHAMA: Frosty Indo-Pak relations after the beheading of Indian soldiers by Pakistani troops were on full display in Japan when finance minister Arun Jaitley was on dais with his Pakistani counterpart, often sharing cold vibes and aggressively countering Islamabad backing of China's Belt and Road initiative. This was the first instance of leaders of the two nations sharing dais in the midst of what is being dubbed as the worst crisis brewing in South Asia since the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 2008.

