Army, ISI enemies of Pakistan: Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain

Pakistan would vanish from the world map if the country's army continues to violate the rights of Mohajirs and Balochs, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain has warned. In the name of counter-terror operation, the Pakistan Army started operation in Balochistan several years ago and murdered thousands of Baloch men, he alleged.

Chicago, IL

