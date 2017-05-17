Arguments presented by Pakistan at ICJ

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March last year by Pakistani authorities who say he is an Indian spy and was involved in subversive activities in Baluchistan province India has demanded immediate suspension of Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ concludes. India has seen it fit to use the International Court of Justice as a stage for "political theater" but "we will not respond in kind", Mohammad Faisal of the Pakistan Foreign Office said in his opening remarks in response to India's submissions earlier in the day.

