Alleged assault causes diplomatic rift between Pakistan and North Korea

NORTH KOREA's embassy in Islamabad has signified diplomatic ties with Pakistan could be affected after a diplomat and his wife were reportedly assaulted in their home. The North Korean couple allege they were tortured by a group of Pakistani tax department officials who entered their home in Karachi on April 9, according to a letter addressed to the chief of the Excise and Taxation Department.

