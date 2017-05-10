After protest from Pakistan, China removes envoy's remark on renaming CPEC
The Chinese embassy in Delhi removed the relevant portion from the transcript of his speech after Pakistan government protested to China. In the past few weeks, the Chinese ambassador and his deputy have gone out of their way to entice India into joining OBOR.
