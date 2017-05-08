Afghanistan-Pakistan border clash: Af...

Afghanistan-Pakistan border clash: Afghanistan rejects Pakistan's claims of killing 50 soldiers

Afghanistan on Monday rejected "celebratory" reports of a Pakistani paramilitary force claiming that it had killed 50 Afghan soldiers in border clashes last week, saying only two Afghan soldiers had died. Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal rejected yesterday's claim by the Frontier Corps and said two Afghan soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in the clashes between the two forces.

Chicago, IL

