Active participation of Pakistani Army in killings and mutilation: Government

Hours after the Pakistan High Commissioner was summoned over the killing of two Indian soldiers and the mutilation of their bodies by a Pakistan border action team that crossed the Line of Control Monday in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday accused the Pakistan Army of "active participation" and "actual indulgence" in the "barbaric" act. Emerging from a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Jaitley dismissed Islamabad's denial of any role in the incident, saying it had "no credibility".

