The Pakistani army says it has destroyed at least five Afghan checkpoints near the border between the two countries, killing about 50 security forces. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/50-members-of-afghan-security-forces-killed-in-fighting-pakistani-army-says-35688698.html The Pakistani army says it has destroyed at least five Afghan checkpoints near the border between the two countries, killing about 50 security forces.

