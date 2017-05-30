3 fake Pakistanis remanded to 14-day ...

3 fake Pakistanis remanded to 14-day police custody

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: India.com

Bengaluru, May 27 A local court on Friday remanded the three Pakistan nationals held for staying illegally with fake identities in the city to 14-day police custody till June 9 for interrogation. "The First Additional Magistrate Court judge remanded the four accused, including their Indian accomplice to 14-day police custody to ascertain their purpose of entering India and staying in the city over the last nine months illegally," Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police S. Ravi told reporters here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Wed Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr '17 Cath League of Du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC