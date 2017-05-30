3 fake Pakistanis remanded to 14-day police custody
Bengaluru, May 27 A local court on Friday remanded the three Pakistan nationals held for staying illegally with fake identities in the city to 14-day police custody till June 9 for interrogation. "The First Additional Magistrate Court judge remanded the four accused, including their Indian accomplice to 14-day police custody to ascertain their purpose of entering India and staying in the city over the last nine months illegally," Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police S. Ravi told reporters here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr '17
|Cath League of Du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC