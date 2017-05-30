3 fake Pakistanis remanded to 14-day police custody

Bengaluru, May 27 A local court on Friday remanded the three Pakistan nationals held for staying illegally with fake identities in the city to 14-day police custody till June 9 for interrogation. "The First Additional Magistrate Court judge remanded the four accused, including their Indian accomplice to 14-day police custody to ascertain their purpose of entering India and staying in the city over the last nine months illegally," Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police S. Ravi told reporters here.

