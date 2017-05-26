26 militants surrender to government in Pakistan15 min ago

Islamabad, May 20 Twenty six militants belonging to various outlawed terrorist groups surrendered to the government in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday, as part of the ongoing reconciliation process, officials said. "The militants also surrendered their weapons to the authorities at a ceremony attended by senior military and civil officials of the province," Xinhua quoted Anwarul Haq Kakar, Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, as saying.

