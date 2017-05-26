26/11 case trial in Pakistan: 9 judges in 8 yrs
The anti-terrorism court Judge Sohail Akram who had been conducting the 26/11 case for the last two years or so is transferred. The case has now been transferred to the court of Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi, who was the judge in the case before Akram.
