25 peaple killed in bomb explosion on deputy convoy of Pakistan Senate
The spokesman, Anwarul Haq Kakar, says the attack on Abdul Ghafoor Haideri's auto and entourage took place in the town of Mastung in Baluchistan province on Friday. It was later claimed by the Islamic State group, which has been making inroads in the country through alliances with local militant outfits.
