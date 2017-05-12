12-year-old boy who crossed over LoC ...

12-year-old boy who crossed over LoC from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir arrested: Army

DNA India

A 12-year-old boy from Pakistan- occupied Kashmir has been arrested by the army after he crossed over into the Indian territory along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an army official said on Saturday. Army strongly suspects that he was sent by the Pakistan Army along with terrorists to conduct probe of infiltration routes and patrol track of the army.

Chicago, IL

