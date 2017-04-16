Zardari looting Pak for years, will expose his graft: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan today alleged that Asif Ali Zardari had been "looting" the nation's wealth for years and asserted that he would expose the former President's corrupt practices. Addressing a big rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Zardari's political bastion Sindh, 64-year-old Imran said while his war on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would continue he would also target Zardari.

