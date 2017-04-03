When Sara Khan was 'retained' in Paki...

When Sara Khan was 'retained' in Pakistan

Bidaai actress Sara Khan, who had been shooting in Pakistan for the television show, Lekin, faced some anxious moments at the Karachi airport. She was forced to stay back for almost a week after authorities refused to issue her an NOC to fly back to Mumbai.

