Weekly Karvan-e-Aman bus leaves for PoK

The Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir , left this morning for Kaman Post, the last Indian military post on this side of the border, to cross over to other side of the Line of Control . 'The bus left here early this morning for Kaman post, the last Indian military post, on this side of LoC,' an official source told UNI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Chronicle.