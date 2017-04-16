Weekly Karvan-e-Aman bus leaves for PoK
The Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir , left this morning for Kaman Post, the last Indian military post on this side of the border, to cross over to other side of the Line of Control . 'The bus left here early this morning for Kaman post, the last Indian military post, on this side of LoC,' an official source told UNI.
