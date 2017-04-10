Us Nsa spying on Pakistan's mobile ne...

Us Nsa spying on Pakistan's mobile networks: WikiLeaks

" But a classified 2010 legal certification -- approved by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and included among a set of documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden -- lists 193 countries [including India], that would be of valid interest for US intelligence, the Post said. --IANS" Islamabad, April 11 - The US National Security Agency has been spying on Pakistan's mobile networks, whistleblowing organisation WikiLeaks has tweeted.

Chicago, IL

