US can play very critical role in res...

US can play very critical role in resolving Kashmir issue: Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that America can play a "very critical role" in resolving the Kashmir issue with India as he hoped to see proactive engagement by the Trump administration on the issue. "With regards to Kashmir, America can play a very critical role, which it has not done," Sharif was quoted as saying by the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar '17 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar '17 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC