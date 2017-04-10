US can play very critical role in resolving Kashmir issue: Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that America can play a "very critical role" in resolving the Kashmir issue with India as he hoped to see proactive engagement by the Trump administration on the issue. "With regards to Kashmir, America can play a very critical role, which it has not done," Sharif was quoted as saying by the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.
