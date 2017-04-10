Urdu version of Xi's book on governan...

Urdu version of Xi's book on governance launched in Pakistan

Jiang Jianguo , Vice Head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, donates the Urdu version of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the release ceremony at the Prime Minister Secretariat in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 14, 2017. The Urdu language edition of the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was launched here on Friday and the launching ceremony was attended by around 300 Pakistani and Chinese officials, academicians and researchers.

