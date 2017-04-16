U.S. aiding Pak.: Defence experts on bin Laden's successor, son6 min ago

New Delhi [India], Apr 23 : After reports of Pakistan's involvement in protecting Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden's mentor and successor Ayman al-Zawahiri as well as the slain terrorist's eleventh son Hamza surfaced earlier on Saturday, defence experts asserted that the United States was providing large financial aids to Pakistan, despite being aware of the situation. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, defence expert Uday Bhaskar alleged that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency was protecting the likes of Al-Qaida, including Taliban and Lashkar-e-Toiba among others, adding that Karachi was the 'hub' of such activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.