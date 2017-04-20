Trump may get involved in India-Pakistan peace process: Haley

United Nations, April 4 - The US is concerned about the state of India-Pakistan relations and President Donald Trump himself may get involved in a peace process between the two South Asian antagonists, Nikki Haley, the US Permanent Representative to the UN said on Monday. This administration is concerned about the relationship between India and Pakistan and very much wants to see how we de-escalate any sort of conflict going forward, Haley, who holds a cabinet rank in the Trump administration, said.

