Tired of Abuse, Pakistani Feminists Ride Bikes to Claim Public Space
Dozens of women in Pakistan took part in female-only bike races in major cities on Sunday, in an event organized to challenge male dominance of public spaces in the country. "Our strategy is simply to be visible in public spaces," said Meher Bano of Girls at Dhabas, a feminist group which organized the races after a woman from Lahore was pushed off her bicycle by a group of men last year for not responding to catcalls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb '17
|muzzRscum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC