Tired of Abuse, Pakistani Feminists Ride Bikes to Claim Public Space

Dozens of women in Pakistan took part in female-only bike races in major cities on Sunday, in an event organized to challenge male dominance of public spaces in the country. "Our strategy is simply to be visible in public spaces," said Meher Bano of Girls at Dhabas, a feminist group which organized the races after a woman from Lahore was pushed off her bicycle by a group of men last year for not responding to catcalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.