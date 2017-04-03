Thane call centre scam: Mastermind placed under arrest

The Thane police on Saturday arrested Sagar Thakkar, alias Shaggy, the alleged mastermind of the bogus call centre racket operating from centres in Mira Road-Bhayander area and other parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Investigators said preliminary interrogation yielded more information regarding the call centres in the Mira Road-Bhayander belt and a parallel network of bogus call centres operating across the country.

