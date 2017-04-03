Thane call centre scam: Mastermind pl...

Thane call centre scam: Mastermind placed under arrest

The Indian Express

The Thane police on Saturday arrested Sagar Thakkar, alias Shaggy, the alleged mastermind of the bogus call centre racket operating from centres in Mira Road-Bhayander area and other parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Investigators said preliminary interrogation yielded more information regarding the call centres in the Mira Road-Bhayander belt and a parallel network of bogus call centres operating across the country.

Chicago, IL

