Terror suspects planned attack on Tarek Fatah'

THE FOUR terror suspects recently arrested by the UP ATS planned to attack Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah when he would have visited India. The revelation was allegedly made during interrogation of suspects Faizan and Ahtesham, who are on eight-day police custody remand.

