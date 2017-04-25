Taliban roadside bombing kills 9 in n...

Taliban roadside bombing kills 9 in northwestern Pakistan

A roadside bombing targeted a minivan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region on Tuesday, killing nine people, a local official and the military said. The attack was claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction.

