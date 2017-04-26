Squash tourney: Pak says India delaye...

Squash tourney: Pak says India delayed visas to players

10 hrs ago Read more: News Today

Karachi: Blaming India for their pullout from the Asian Squash Championships, Pakistan has lodged a complaint with the world and Asian squash bodies, alleging that the hosts deliberately delayed visas to their team. An official source in the Pakistan Squash Federation said the matter had been brought to the notice of the World and Asian bodies since Pakistan were the defending champions in the event starting today in Chennai.

Chicago, IL

