Sleepy Pakistani Village Rises as China's Gateway to Middle East

Over the last six months, the skyline over the sleepy fishing city of Gwadar has been transformed by machines that dredge the Arabian Sea and cranes that set up shipping berths in what is projected to become Pakistan's biggest international port. Infrastructure developments have enabled the hammer-shaped Gwadar peninsula to emerge as the centerpiece of China's determined effort to shorten its trade route to the Persian Gulf and obtain access to the rich oil reserves there.

