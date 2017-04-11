Sharif sacks trusted aide over news l...

Sharif sacks trusted aide over news leak scandal

19 hrs ago

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday sacked his special assistant on foreign affairs Tariq Fatemi after an inquiry found him guilty of "leaking" to a newspaper vital information from a high-level security meet. Sharif approved an inquiry committee's recommendation to remove Fatemi from his post.

Chicago, IL

