SGPC take up issue of maryada of saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib with Pakistani government
AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has taken up the issue of poor preservation and disrespect of the historical handwritten saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib reportedly lying in Punjab Public Library and Dayal Singh Library , Lahore. A two-member team comprising of a manager of SGPC managed gurdwara and a supervisor has submitted their report with SGPC office after visiting Lahore Central Museum, Punjab Public Library, and Dayal Singh Library.
