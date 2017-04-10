SGPC take up issue of maryada of saro...

SGPC take up issue of maryada of saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib with Pakistani government

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has taken up the issue of poor preservation and disrespect of the historical handwritten saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib reportedly lying in Punjab Public Library and Dayal Singh Library , Lahore. A two-member team comprising of a manager of SGPC managed gurdwara and a supervisor has submitted their report with SGPC office after visiting Lahore Central Museum, Punjab Public Library, and Dayal Singh Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) 9 hr Val Axel demolition 199
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar '17 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar '17 Advents 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,299,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC