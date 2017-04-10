Several killed during military raid i...

Several killed during military raid in central Pakistan

At least nine suspected Pakistani Taliban fighters and three soldiers have been killed after a shootout following a joint military and police raid in the central district of Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan's military says. Two soldiers were also wounded in the clash, which targeted a suspected Taliban hideout in the Basti Dadwani area of Dera Ghazi Khan, about 490km south of the capital Islamabad, the military said in a statement.

