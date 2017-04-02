Seven Afghan nationals killed in traf...

Seven Afghan nationals killed in traffic accident in SW Pakistan

At least seven Afghan nationals were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan Province Sunday afternoon, local Urdu media reported. A van carrying Afghan nationals hit into a truck coming from opposite direction in the province's Chagai district, located near Pakistan-Iran border, the Express News said.

