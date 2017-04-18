Security guard kills son of DIG police in Pakistan1 min ago

Karachi, Apr 22 A 27-year-old son of a deputy inspector general of Peshawar police was today strangled to death by a police guard stationed for security at their house in Pakistan's port city of Karachi. Umair Shahab, son of DIG inquiries and inspection Peshawar Shahab Mazhar Wali, was strangled to death by police guard Faqir Mohammad who was stationed for security at their house in Defence Housing Authority here, Dawn reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.