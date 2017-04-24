SCO enlargement dilutes its ability t...

SCO enlargement dilutes its ability to act as cohesive body - expert

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Joining of such huge members as India and Pakistan to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which is expected in June 2017 will dilute the ability of the organization to act as a cohesive body and will not strengthen its influence at the international level, Bruce Pannier, US expert on Central Asia believes. "While the SCO has provided a platform for member states to improve their bilateral and, within the SCO, multilateral ties, the organization has not had much influence on international affairs so far.

Chicago, IL

