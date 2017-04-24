'Sajjan Jindal secretly meets Nawaz S...

'Sajjan Jindal secretly meets Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan's Murree, violates visa', says Pakistani m...

Sharif's daughter confirmed the meeting between "old friends" Jindal and her father, but said nothing about where it was held NEW DELHI: Steel tycoon Naveen Jindal's brother Sajjan "secretly" met with Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, reported Pakistani media, adding that in meeting at Murree , the Indian violated the terms of his Pakistani visa. The meeting, which set off speculation in the neighbouring country's media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using "back channels" to arrange talks with Pakistan, is now under a bigger and darker cloud over the visa issue.

