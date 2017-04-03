Russian investigators detain six on t...

Russian investigators detain six on terror suspicion, no links to bomb attack

Six people have been detained in St Petersburg on suspicion of recruiting for Islamic State and aiding terrorist activity, Russian investigators said on Wednesday. There is no evidence the detainees, who are citizens of Central Asian states, are in any way linked to Monday's bomb attack in a St Petersburg metro train, Russia's state investigative committee said in a statement.

