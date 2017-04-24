Roadside bomb kills nine people in mi...

Roadside bomb kills nine people in minibus attack in Pakistan

Nine people were killed when a roadside bomb targeted a minibus in the north west of Pakistan, a local government official and the military said. Nine people were killed when a roadside bomb targeted a minibus in the north west of Pakistan, a local government official and the military said.

